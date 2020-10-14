BRING BACK MY GHOULS to Feature 'Drag Race' Season 12 Queens

Special will include a voting-inspired remake of RuPaul Classic “Peanut Butter”.

Stay inside this Halloween and join the Queens of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 as they sashay their way into your home for a very special Halloween eleganza! Filled with tricks, treats, and tucks, the Queens will be celebrating all things spooky and scary in the first-ever WOWPresents Halloween special, "Bring Back My Ghouls."

Join reigning crowned queen, Jaida Essence Hall, as she checks up on her drag sisters to see what Halloween festivities they have planned, and catch special lip-sync performances of "I'm That Witch" and "Bring Back My Ghouls."

The season 12 Queens won't just be bobbing for apples! Fans will also be able to tip the Queens throughout the special, which will be divided up evenly and distributed directly to the Queens. Viewers can send tips through Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App following the information on the screen.

"I am so excited to be back together with my Season 12 sisters. Due to the pandemic, we haven't been able to go on tour so this is a fun chance to spend time with each other as well as the fans," said Season 12 contestant Heidi N Closet, who will perform in the special.

The special will also include a "Time to Vote" segment created in partnership with Vote Save America, the one-stop shop to get out the vote powered by American political media company Crooked Media, which will feature Heidi N Closet and Brita discussing the importance of voting in the upcoming election and parodying RuPaul's "Peanut Butter" music video.

"Bring Back My Ghouls" comes on the heels of the global phenomenon franchise taking home six Emmy awards this year, including RuPaul's record breaking fifth consecutive win for hosting. Taimi, the world's largest LGBTQ+ dating app and social network, is set to sponsor the special.

Featuring the Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 including Jaida Essence Hall, Dahlia Sin, Rock M Sakura, Nicky Doll, Aiden Zhane, Brita Filter, Jan, Widow Von'Du, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, and a special message from RuPaul.

"Bring Back My Ghouls" will premiere Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12pm PT. World of Wonder's Youtube channel, WOWPresents, and streaming service, WOW Presents Plus

