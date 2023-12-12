BRIDGERTON Season Three Gets Two-Part Premiere Date on Netflix This Spring

The season will be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2 on June 13, 2024.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

BRIDGERTON Season Three Gets Two-Part Premiere Date on Netflix This Spring

Today, Netflix and Shondaland announced Bridgerton will return for an ultra-sexy, lavish season 3 in 2024.

The season will be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2 on June 13, 2024. As previously announced, viewers can anticipate witnessing the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately known by fans as #Polin.

In conjunction with the date announcement, Netflix and Shondaland unveiled a video asset– featuring a voiceover by Lady Whistledown herself– that captures and highlights the passionate anticipation from fans for any information on the new season. The video weaves together fan tweets, comments from various social media platforms, and TikTok videos, revealing the series’ return dates.

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.

But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, THE ONE person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown ALTER EGO a secret.

The cast includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

The cast also includes Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), and Sam Phillips (Lord Debling).



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
BRIDGERTON Season Three Gets Two-Part Premiere Date on Netflix Photo
BRIDGERTON Season Three Gets Two-Part Premiere Date on Netflix

Netflix and Shondaland announced Bridgerton will return for an ultra-sexy, lavish season 3 in 2024. As previously announced, viewers can anticipate witnessing the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately known by fans as #Polin.

2
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE Photo
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE

The six-part docuseries will also showcase an extensive, emotional sit down between Natalia and adoptive father Michael Barnett as they sit face-to-face for the first time and come to terms with the accusations that have been thrown around in both directions. Watch in this sneak peek video of the shocking first few minutes of the premiere.

3
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer for Trevor Noah’s WHERE WAS I Comedy Special Photo
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer for Trevor Noah’s WHERE WAS I Comedy Special

Where Was I marks Trevor Noah’s fourth comedy special on Netflix, including I Wish You Would, Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark. Returning to Netflix for his new special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms. Watch the video!

4
Kal Penn Guest Hosts Comedy Centrals THE DAILY SHOW This Week Photo
Kal Penn Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week

The comedian’s return is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise. This week will feature Taraji P. Henson discussing The Color Purple.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Netflix Shares Trailer for Trevor Noah's Fourth Comedy Special WHERE WAS IVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer for Trevor Noah's Fourth Comedy Special WHERE WAS I
Kal Penn Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekKal Penn Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
Video: Watch Danielle Brooks Sing 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE TrailerVideo: Watch Danielle Brooks Sing 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
FOOTLOOSE Debuts On 4K Ultra HD In Celebration Of The Film's 40th AnniversaryFOOTLOOSE Debuts On 4K Ultra HD In Celebration Of The Film's 40th Anniversary

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO