“BOXEO TELEMUNDO” CONTINUES THIS FRIDAY WITH REGIONAL WBA FLYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH LIVE ON TELEMUNDO

Boxeo Telemundo Returns Friday, August 21 at Midnight ET featuring Saúl “Baby” Juárez vs. Axel “Mini” Aragón for WBA Fedecentro Flyweight Title

"Boxeo Telemundo," the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., continues its all-star boxing lineup this Friday night, August 14 at 12am midnight ET. This week's action will be headlined by Mexican fighters, Saúl "Baby" Juárez versus Axel "Mini" Aragón, for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro Flyweight Title. The event will be broadcast live from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. on Telemundo as well as on the Telemundo Deportes App

Calling the action are "Boxeo Telemundo" veteran boxing commentators, Edgar Lopez and Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Rene Giraldo alongside World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares.

In the summer season's second fight night, fight favorite Saúl "Baby" Juárez (25-11-2-13 KO's) hopes to redeem himself following two consecutive defeats, by Mexican Ganigan "Maravilla" López and Puerto Rican Jonathan "La Bomba" González, costing Juárez his Top 10 position in World Boxing Council's (WBC) global rankings, pushing him to number 13.

Also looking to reclaim victory is Ensenada, Mexico native Axel "Mini" Aragón (13-3-1-8 KO's). Friday marks Aragón's first fight of the year following an October 2019 loss to Wilfredo Méndez of Puerto Rico for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Strawweight Title.

All "Boxeo Telemundo" summer season fights, running through September 4th, will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes App. Each live broadcast is complemented by extensive news and additional content on Telemundo Deportes' digital platforms including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content on TelemundoDeportes.com, as well as short form content produced exclusively for Telemundo Deportes' social media platforms using the hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.

Debuting in 1989, "Boxeo Telemundo" has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, "Boxeo Telemundo" has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show "where champions are born." Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first PRO BOXING title on "Boxeo Telemundo" in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You