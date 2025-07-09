BIG BANG THEORY Spinoff STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE Gets Series Order

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HBO Max has given a series order to “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The series stars Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry).

The series follows comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters from “The Big Bang Theory.”

This is the third spin-off from CBS's popular The Big Bang Theory, following Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The original series, which starred Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, and. Kaley Cuoco, ran for 12 seasons, from 2007 to 2019. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.