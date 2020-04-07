BETTER CALL SAUL, THE GOLDBERGS, and More Join Paley Center PALEY@HOME Series

The Paley Center for Media today announced a new schedule of weekly offerings for its Paley@Home on Youtube channel, a curated collection of programming of acclaimed Paley Center events.

These new programs will screen for free starting on Tuesday, April 7, on the Paley Center's Youtube channel.

Tuesday, April 7: Better Call Saul

Wednesday, April 8: The Goldbergs

Thursday, April 9: The Road to 5G: Hans Vestberg and Andy Serwer

Friday, April 10: Outlander

