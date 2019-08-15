BET Networks Announces New Legal Thriller SACRIFICE Starring Paula Patton

Today, BET Networks announced the production of a new original movie "SACRIFICE" starring Paula Patton ("Hitch," "Precious"). "SACRIFICE" takes place in Los Angeles following Daniella Hernandez, played by Patton, a highly sought after entertainment lawyer. The legal thriller tracks Daniella as she navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients. Daniella has a reputation that proves problematic to LA Law enforcement, forcing her to be at odds with her sorority sister turned nemesis District Attorney Beverly Rucker. In an attempt to protect her often unscrupulous clients, Daniella enlists the services of her resourceful assistant and a young ex-hacker and tech genius. "SACRIFICE" is executive produced, written, and directed by Chris Stokes. Marques Houston also serves as the film's co-executive producer for Footage Films. Principal photography for "SACRIFICE" took place in New Orleans. "SACRIFICE" will premiere on BET's new streaming service BET+ in 2020.

"I'm excited to be a part of the BET family and their newest endeavor BET+," said Paula Patton.

"We are thrilled to have Paula and the talented ensemble cast join our first original film on BET+, as we continue to strengthen our commitment to quality storytelling while meeting our audience on all platforms," said Connie Orlando, Head of Programming, BET Networks

"Sacrifice will give viewers a hot, steamy look into the life of a high powered entertainment attorney and how she handles the perils that come with working in the entertainment industry." Said Chris Stokes, Footage Films. "Many people probably assume that entertainment attorneys only make deals and review paperwork, but there is so much more to what they have to do and what they must do in certain situations to get their job done. I believe the edginess and relevancy of the storyline will bring a fresh new breed of viewers to the network."

Paula Patton will play Daniella Hernandez

Daniella is an all-around boss and power player. As an entertainment attorney, she uses her quick-wit and attention to detail to secure clients and manage their unruly lives.

Patton is an award-winning actress and producer. She is known for her roles in blockbuster feature films such as "Hitch," "Mission Impossible," "Idlewild" and opposite Denzel Washington in "Déj' Vu." Some of her most notable work includes her role in "Precious" which earned her esteemed nominations from the Black Reel Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her latest films include "Traffik" and the upcoming movie "Four Kids and It." Paula is represented by ICM Partners, Management Production Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Erica Ash will play Beverly Nicole Rucker

A powerful district attorney, and sorority sister of Daniella, Beverly is relentless in her pursuit to rid the city of celebrities who live above the law.

Ash has emerged as an Image Award nominee and versatile lead actress, coming from BET's critically acclaimed series, "In Contempt," and hit show, "Survivor's Remorse." Prior to her breakout roles, she recurred on shows such as "The Big Gay Sketch Show," "Real Husbands of Hollywood," and "MadTV." Ash's credits also include "The Lion King" on Broadway. Ash is repped by Innovative Artists and Darrell Miller at FOX Rothschild LLP.

Juan Antonio will play Dominiq Mayfield aka Big Dom

Big Dom is a powerful, confident and extraordinarily successful hip hop artist and mogul. He and Daniella have a long history.

Antonio is a rising actor and aspiring writer/director, and can currently be found in a season-long arc on Freeform's "Good Trouble." Antonio's film credits include Lifetime's "Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta" as the notable Mr. Will Darcy (2019) and is slated for "Good Joe Bell" opposite Mark Walhberg in 2020. Antonio's television credits also include recurring roles on "Empire" and "Murder in the First."

V. Bozeman will play Tamika Bland

Daniella's loyal and resourceful assistant, Tamika is a professional partner and personal confidante.

V. Bozeman, a South Central, LA Native is a Grammy-nominated Artist/Actress best known for her recurring role as "Veronika" in FOX's Golden Globe-nominated hit drama Empire. Bozeman captivated over 20 Million viewers when she opened the series premiere singing her heart-wrenching ballad "What Is Love," that would grant her a Gold plaque. Bozeman was cast in the Black comedy Netflix drama "Boy Bye" alongside Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson. In 2017 V co-starred with Actor/Activist Jesse Williams in a riveting 7-minute protest film called "Versus." The sultry singer also teamed up with 6-time Grammy-nominated recording artist Tyrese for a visually stunning, musical adventure in the form of a short film titled "The Black Book" featuring their successful single "You Can't Break Me." V is currently prepping her debut EP for the fall of 2019.

Altonio Jackson will play Steven Somwon

An ex-hacker, Steven is pulled into Daniella's camp after working at her firm in the mailroom.

Altonio Jackson is known for his roles in HBO Series Treme "Lil Calliope," BODY CAM "Aaron," I Got THE HOOK UP 2 "Kokane" and VH1 Black Ink "Himself." Altonio is also a Rapper "Ace B47" his work has been featured on HBO Treme Soundtrack and on "I Got THE HOOK UP 2" Soundtrack. Ace B47 is known for his albums "Ace of Hearts," "Ace of Spades" and "Ace of Clubs."

Nelson Bonilla will play Miguel

Daniella's trusted driver and fatherly figure. Miguel has a unique and specific skill set. It's those sets of skills, combined with his fidelity to Daniella, that make him a valuable asset to the team.

Nelson has a formidable presence and a kind heart. A native of Camden, NJ, Nelson is known as a leader both on and off-screen. His body of work includes an ongoing recurring role in Jason Bateman's Emmy Nominated Netflix series "Ozark," "MacGyver" on CBS and Irv Gotti's BET Anthology "Tales" to name just a few of his television credits. Bonilla has graced the silver screen as well, in films such as "Let's Be Cops," "Madea's Witness Protection" and he will be in the anxiously awaited release of "Black And Blue" directed by Deon Taylor.

Michael Toland will play Arnold Lang

Arnold is the founding partner of Daniella's firm, Lang & Associates.

Michael Toland is one of those "I know that guy" working actors. A career that spans 30+ years from NYC Off-Broadway to TV series regular on HBO's "1st and 10," "Young and the Restless," "Desire," "One World" and countless Television guest-starring roles, credits include "NCIS," "Without A Trace," and "Ghost Whisperer." Additionally, featured roles in films credits include "Always and 4ever" Opposite Cynthia Addai-Robinson, "God's Country," and "Battlefield America."

James Trevena Brown will play Joshua Lang

Joshua is Arnold Lang's son and next in line to make partner at the company.

James Trevena-Brown just shot a new series for BET playing Paula Patton's love interest. As of May 2019, he can also be seen as "DENNIS WILSON" in the Matt Smith-led film CHARLIE SAYS for IFC Films and Mary Harron, who also directed "AMERICAN PSYCHO." In the last year, he filmed 2-episodes for HBO's hit "BIG LITTLE LIES," appeared in Paramount Network's "AMERICAN WOMAN" for John Wells Productions, and filmed the FOX pilot "THE GREATEST AMERICAN HERO with Hannah Simone." In 2014, he appeared in the role of "CRISPIN EDENSONG" on MTV's "THE SHANNARA CHRONICLES" from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and executive producer Jon Favreau. One of his first feature films was in Peter Jackson's THE HOBBIT.

Liliana Montenegro will play Gabriella Hernandez

Daniella's Spanish-speaking aunt who comforts her at home.

Montenegro is an actress and stand-up comedian born in Lima, Peru. She has held lead roles in over seven films, including her most notable credit in the television movie, Lifetime's 'Fall Into Me'. Liliana can also be seen as a guest star in the NBC series, "BAD JUDGE" opposite Kate Walsh.

Marques Houston will play Jason Pratt

Jason is a young Assistant District Attorney who knows the law better than anyone and does everything by the book.

Houston starred in the #1 Box Office hit 'You Got Served' (2004), 'Fat Albert' (2004) and the 'One on One' spin-off series titled 'Cuts', with actress Shannon Elizabeth. Houston has written, produced or starred in several Footage Films TV and Film Projects, including the romantic dramedy Will To Love, the romantic comedy A Weekend With THE FAMILY with Karrueche Tran, the suspense thriller "Til Death Do Us Part" starring Taye Diggs and several others. Houston is currently the CEO of Footage Films.

Josué Ramon Gutierrez will play Oscar Baptiste

A client of Daniella's and Dom's biggest hip hop rival.

Josué Gutierrez, most recognized for his recurring character in Netflix's Bloodline, is a Puerto Rican American actor who has appeared in some of film and television's top programs. Josué recently guest-starred as "Chino" on the season premiere episode of "Tales" on BET.





