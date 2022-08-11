BAFTA Announces Date for 2023 BAFTA Tea Party

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is pleased to announce that the BAFTA Tea Party will return for the first time in two years on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

A staple fixture in the awards season calendar, the BAFTA Tea Party welcomes nominees, members and guests for a uniquely elegant gathering. The party has a long tradition of recognizing the very best talent and is a must-attend event, popular with nominees seeking a respite from the hectic and demanding Awards season.

The event also supports BAFTA's Learning, Inclusion and Talent programs in North America, creating opportunity and career pathways for talented individuals from all backgrounds.

The BAFTA Tea Party will be presented by Jaguar, the official vehicle partner of BAFTA North America.

Ahead of next year's Tea Party, BAFTA will host the BAFTA TV Tea PARTY ON September 10, 2022 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. A long-running event on the Emmy weekend calendar, the TV Tea Party is BAFTA's largest TV event in the US, and welcomes celebrities, television executives and Emmy nominees from the U.K., U.S. and beyond.

BAFTA - the British Academy of Film and Television Arts - is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round programme of learning events and initiatives - which includes workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia - BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration.