BACK TO THE FATHERLAND Released on DVD & VOD on Feb. 4!

Gil and Kat have been friends since college. Gil is from Israel and the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors; Kat is from Austria, and her grandfather was a Nazi officer. Through them we meet other young men and women whose grandparents were murdered or persecuted during the war, and whose families fled Germany and Austria. What's interesting is that many have decided to move back to 'the Fatherland,' a choice their families don't agree with or understand. Why do they choose to return?



This revealing documentary explores the challenges and opportunities for reconciliation and understanding between the generations on both sides of the Shoah.

Watch the trailer here:





