BACK TO THE FATHERLAND Released on DVD & VOD on Feb. 4!

Article Pixel Jan. 7, 2020  
BACK TO THE FATHERLAND Released on DVD & VOD on Feb. 4!

Gil and Kat have been friends since college. Gil is from Israel and the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors; Kat is from Austria, and her grandfather was a Nazi officer. Through them we meet other young men and women whose grandparents were murdered or persecuted during the war, and whose families fled Germany and Austria. What's interesting is that many have decided to move back to 'the Fatherland,' a choice their families don't agree with or understand. Why do they choose to return?

This revealing documentary explores the challenges and opportunities for reconciliation and understanding between the generations on both sides of the Shoah.

Watch the trailer here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • 20th Century Fox Television President of Business Operations Howard Kurtzman to Retire in June 2020
  • Aerosmith Will Be Honored at 2020 Musicares Person of the Year Tribute
  • Mr. Elevator Share 'Waiting' Video
  • ICE NINE KILLS Raise Funds For Australia Wildfire Relief with Ltd-Edition T-Shirt Sale
  • TAINTED LOVE, MURDER, & PAMELA SMART Airs on ABC News' 20/20, Friday, Jan. 10
  • Luis Mojica Presents 'Shaman Food,' Launches Winter East Coast Tour