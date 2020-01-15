Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Releasing Acquires THEY'VE GOTTA HAVE US

They've Gotta Have Us, a dynamic chronicle of art, activism and race in Black Cinema featuring in-depth interviews with some of Hollywood's most iconic voices, has been acquired by ARRAY Releasing as the company's first series acquisition. ARRAY will premiere the docu-series on Netflix on February 5, 2020. ARRAY has also acquired distribution rights in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Africa. The announcement was made by ARRAY founder Ava DuVernay.

They've Gotta Have Us was conceived, produced and directed by Simon Frederick, a UK-based self-taught artist, photographer, filmmaker and broadcaster. The series features revealing interviews with many barrier-breaking filmmakers and stars, including Diahann Carroll, John Singleton, Kasi Lemmons, John Boyega, Harry Belafonte, Robert Townsend, David Oyelowo, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Kasi Lemmons and Barry Jenkins. The series also includes clips from and commentary about such seminal films as Carmen Jones, Claudine, Lilies of the Field, Do The Right Thing, Boyz in the Hood, Hollywood Shuffle, Black Panther and Moonlight.

"As a company whose mission is to amplify the voices of people of color, They've Gotta Have Us speaks directly to our highest ideas of inclusion, cultural context and community. Not only are we introducing an exciting artist like Simon Frederick to a new audience, but his project shares the stories of Black Cinema's most influential filmmakers and actors," said ARRAY President Tilane Jones.

The deal was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano on behalf of ARRAY and Warren Dern of Sloane Offer Weber & Dern, LLP for Frederick.





Related Articles View More TV Stories