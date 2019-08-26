Ashley Greene, Greg Finley, David Arquette Lead BLACKJACK: THE JACKIE RYAN STORY

Deadline reports that Ashley Greene, Greg Finley, Brandon Thomas Lee, and David Arquette will star in "Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story," a feature about the Brooklyn-native street basketball legend Jackie Ryan. Danny A. Abeckaser directs; Antonio Macia wrote the script.

The film, which is based on a true story, centers on Jackie, a hot-tempered, flamboyant and self-centered streetballer whose dreams of playing professional basketball seem to have passed him by after years of hard partying and neglect. Jackie works construction alongside his overbearing father and his wise-cracking best friend Marty. After being spotted at the famous West 4th basketball court for his incredible talent, Jackie is invited to try out for the New Jersey Nets. He is forced to confront his inner demons, even his family, and turn his life around.

Greene will play the female lead while Finley plays the title role and Lee plays Jackie Ryan's brother.

Greene is best known for her work in the "Twilight" films. Finley starred on "The Flash" and on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." Lee starred in Netflix rom com "Sierra Burgess is a Loser," and Arquette is known from the "Scream" franchise.

"I am so excited to finally begin shooting this film," Abeckaser said. "We have spent two years working on the movie behind the scenes and the last month prepping in New York for production and in casting mode. To be able to finally start shooting and have our cast set is beyond exciting. We needed to find a slew of actors who can not only act but also play basketball in order to be able to shoot this film accurately to tell the story of Jackie Ryan the way I want to tell it."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories