Arrow In The Head's CONAN THE BAVARIAN Premieres Online!

Arrow in the Head (http://www.arrowinthehead.com), one of THE PIONEERS of online horror journalism (founded in 2000) is launching its first narrative series on its new Youtube Channel: JoBlo Horror Videos (www.youtube.com/joblohorrorvideos).

The webseries in question is CONRAD THE BAVARIAN; an original episodic "overkill" grindhouse series shot in professional high-gloss while never losing that dirty VHS or/and Drive-In feel. It's an action charged, splatter filled, beer drenched, Kung-Fu loving, comedy piñata of fun! You can watch the first episode here: (https://youtu.be/fYrnPaEev68)

Created/starring German filmmakers Nicolas Huck and Robin Huck (known as The Huck Bros), Produced by Arrow in the Head founder John Fallon and Executive Produced by JoBlo.com founder Berge Garabedian, Conrad the Bavarian tells the heart warming tale of:

"Madman Heinrich (Robin Huck), the leader of THE TERROR group "Heil Five" is studying the occult to revive his grandfather Adolph Hitler using the "Book of the Dead" and his grandpapa's mustache. Alas, the first of the 5 required artifacts for said ritual are hidden below the property of pint abusing Conrad aka "The Bavarian" (Nicolas Huck) in the small town of Sasbach. And this bearded son-of-a-gun knows how to handle the scumbags of the world all too well - the old fashioned way: lock, slash and load! Revenge is a dish best served with BEER!"

CONRAD THE BAVARIAN the series is screening exclusively on the JoBlo Horror Videos Youtube channel. There will be 8 episodes in all!





