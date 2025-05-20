Apple TV+ Sets New Peanuts Special SNOOPY PRESENTS: A SUMMER MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ will release an all-new original Peanuts musical special, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” premiering globally on July 18, 2025. Featuring original music by Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow and Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter, composer, and New York Times bestselling author Ben Folds, the latest 40-minute special under the acclaimed “Snoopy Presents” banner by Peanuts and WildBrain for Apple TV+ marks the first Peanuts musical in 35 years.

This summer, viewers can celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally – a first-time camper – is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a WILD adventure nearby.

One morning, the Peanuts gang learns that their beloved camp is shutting down because there are fewer campers joining each summer. The news especially saddens Charlie Brown, who feels hopeless about losing a place that has meant so much to him and his friends. Meanwhile, on their adventure, Snoopy and Woodstock find the sought-after treasure chest, but are quickly disappointed when they discover it’s not riches, but instruments and photos from past summer concerts held at the camp. Newly inspired, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang use the treasure to host their own concert to save the camp.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical” is directed by Erik Wiese and is written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano. Executive producers are C. Schulz, B. Schulz, Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, and Apple TV+ is the place for families to celebrate the milestone all year long. Apple TV+ is the official and only streaming home for all things “Peanuts” through an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions.

New animated original series and specials airing exclusively on Apple TV+ include current series “Camp Snoopy,” “The Snoopy Show” and Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” and additional original specials under the Snoopy Presents banner including “Lucy’s School,” “For Auld Lang Syne,” Humanitas and Emmy Award-nominated “To Mom (And Dad), With Love,” Emmy Award-nominated “It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?,” Emmy Award-nominated “One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” and Humanitas and NAACP Image Award-nominated “Welcome Home, Franklin.”

Since 2020, new original Peanuts content on Apple TV+ has earned 27 award nominations and four wins. The platform is also the exclusive home to iconic specials including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” as well as classics in the Peanuts anthology collection.

