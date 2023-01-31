Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Renews ACAPULCO For Season Three

Apple TV+ Renews ACAPULCO For Season Three

Seasons one and two of “Acapulco" are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Apple TV+ has announced that it's checking back in to Las Colinas for "Acapulco" season three! Following its globally acclaimed second season, the hit Apple Original comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, has been picked up for a 10-episode third season, set to go into production this spring.

"We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for 'Acapulco,' along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew," said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. "We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it's about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort."

"We've seen an overwhelming response from audiences all over the world who have fallen in love with with 'Acapulco,'" said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. "Eugenio, Austin, Ben, Eric, Kim and the talented cast and crew behind 'Acapulco' have created a feel-good show that has a lot of heart, emotion, and laughs, and we can't wait to bring even more of that into season three."

Season two of the bilingual comedy series was recently hailed as "consistently hilarious," "feel-good," "a candy-colored neon dream of a show," and was ranked as one of the top shows for 2022, reaching a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Season Three of "Acapulco," it's a time of reconciling past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In our present story, older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he's worked so hard to build...

The upcoming third season will be showrun by Sam Laybourne ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Black-ish"). In addition to Derbez, the "Acapulco" ensemble cast returning includes Enrique Arrizon (as Máximo Gallardo), Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe).

"Acapulco" season two picked up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he scores THE JOB of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams.

Under Don Pablo's guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some UNFINISHED BUSINESS young Máximo left behind.

Seasons one and two of "Acapulco" are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, "Acapulco" is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films' box office hit "How to Be A Latin Lover," and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") also serves as executive producer on the project.

Jay Karas ("Abbott Elementary," "Ghosts") serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-executive producer Sonia Almanza Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

"Acapulco" joins widely celebrated Apple Original series that have recently received renewals including "Bad Sisters," "Surface," "Trying," "Physical," "Loot," "Slow Horses," "For All Mankind," "Pachinko," "The Afterparty," the second season of Emmy and AFI Award winner "Schmigadoon!," "Swagger" season two, and the second season of 14x Emmy Award-nominated "Severance."

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 318 wins and 1,396 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week Photo
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Photo
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Photos: Apples SHRINKING Premieres in Los Angeles Photo
Photos: Apple's SHRINKING Premieres in Los Angeles
At the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the world premiere event for the new 10-episode comedy “Shrinking”, starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Check out photos!

From This Author - Michael Major


Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYsHarry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
January 30, 2023

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EPReckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
January 30, 2023

The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This WeekDL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
January 30, 2023

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsHow to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
January 30, 2023

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
January 30, 2023

Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
share