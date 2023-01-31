Apple TV+ Renews ACAPULCO For Season Three

Apple TV+ has announced that it's checking back in to Las Colinas for "Acapulco" season three! Following its globally acclaimed second season, the hit Apple Original comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, has been picked up for a 10-episode third season, set to go into production this spring.

"We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for 'Acapulco,' along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew," said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. "We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it's about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort."

"We've seen an overwhelming response from audiences all over the world who have fallen in love with with 'Acapulco,'" said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. "Eugenio, Austin, Ben, Eric, Kim and the talented cast and crew behind 'Acapulco' have created a feel-good show that has a lot of heart, emotion, and laughs, and we can't wait to bring even more of that into season three."

Season two of the bilingual comedy series was recently hailed as "consistently hilarious," "feel-good," "a candy-colored neon dream of a show," and was ranked as one of the top shows for 2022, reaching a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Season Three of "Acapulco," it's a time of reconciling past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In our present story, older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he's worked so hard to build...

The upcoming third season will be showrun by Sam Laybourne ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Black-ish"). In addition to Derbez, the "Acapulco" ensemble cast returning includes Enrique Arrizon (as Máximo Gallardo), Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe).

"Acapulco" season two picked up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he scores THE JOB of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams.

Under Don Pablo's guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some UNFINISHED BUSINESS young Máximo left behind.

Seasons one and two of "Acapulco" are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, "Acapulco" is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films' box office hit "How to Be A Latin Lover," and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") also serves as executive producer on the project.

Jay Karas ("Abbott Elementary," "Ghosts") serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-executive producer Sonia Almanza Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

"Acapulco" joins widely celebrated Apple Original series that have recently received renewals including "Bad Sisters," "Surface," "Trying," "Physical," "Loot," "Slow Horses," "For All Mankind," "Pachinko," "The Afterparty," the second season of Emmy and AFI Award winner "Schmigadoon!," "Swagger" season two, and the second season of 14x Emmy Award-nominated "Severance."

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 318 wins and 1,396 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."