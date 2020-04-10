Apple TV Plus Makes THE ELEPHANT QUEEN, GHOSTWRITER, and More Series Available For Free

According to Variety, Apple TV Plus is making many of its original series and children's shows available for free during this time of social distancing. In addition, the documentary "The Elephant Queen," narrated by Chiwetel Eljiofor, is available for free.

The following programs are currently available to watch without an Apple TV Plus subscription: "Little America," "Servant," "For All Mankind," "Dickinson," "Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "Snoopy in Space."

The original series became available for free to viewers in the U.S. beginning Thursday, April 9. Users outside of the U.S. can stream the series through the Apple TV app beginning today, April 10.

Read more on Variety.



