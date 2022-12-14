Apple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in January

Apple TV+ has revealed new sports documentary series "Super League: The War for Football," to premiere January 13, 2023.

"Super League: The War for Football" is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game's most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport.

With unprecedented access to league Presidents, club owners and the architects behind the European Super League, the docuseries brings fans the yet untold story of how and why this idea was hatched and the battle plans that were formed to fight it.

The series is directed and executive produced by ALL RISE Films' News & Documentary Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jeff Zimbalist ("The Two Escobars," "The Line," "Momentum Generation"), and executive produced by Words + Pictures' Emmy Award-winning Connor Schell ("The Last Dance," "30 for 30," and Oscar-winning "O.J. Made in America").

"Super League: The War for Football" joins Apple's expanding offering of non-fiction programming featuring the biggest names in sports, including a recently announced feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; newly announced documentary film "Underrated," featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; the acclaimed Emmy Award nominated four-part documentary event series "They Call Me Magic," chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson; "The Dynasty," a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films; "The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball" about basketball sensation Makur Maker; acclaimed documentary series "Make or Break," featuring behind-the-scenes access to THE WORLD'S BEST surfers as they battle for the top title at the WORLD SURF LEAGUE Championship Tour; and "Greatness Code," a short-form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and RELIGION OF SPORTS which just premiered its second season.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 299 wins and 1,279 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here: