Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in January

“Super League: The War for Football” will premiere January 13, 2023.

Dec. 14, 2022  

Apple TV+ has revealed new sports documentary series "Super League: The War for Football," to premiere January 13, 2023.

"Super League: The War for Football" is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game's most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport.

With unprecedented access to league Presidents, club owners and the architects behind the European Super League, the docuseries brings fans the yet untold story of how and why this idea was hatched and the battle plans that were formed to fight it.

The series is directed and executive produced by ALL RISE Films' News & Documentary Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jeff Zimbalist ("The Two Escobars," "The Line," "Momentum Generation"), and executive produced by Words + Pictures' Emmy Award-winning Connor Schell ("The Last Dance," "30 for 30," and Oscar-winning "O.J. Made in America").

"Super League: The War for Football" joins Apple's expanding offering of non-fiction programming featuring the biggest names in sports, including a recently announced feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; newly announced documentary film "Underrated," featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; the acclaimed Emmy Award nominated four-part documentary event series "They Call Me Magic," chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson; "The Dynasty," a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films; "The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball" about basketball sensation Makur Maker; acclaimed documentary series "Make or Break," featuring behind-the-scenes access to THE WORLD'S BEST surfers as they battle for the top title at the WORLD SURF LEAGUE Championship Tour; and "Greatness Code," a short-form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and RELIGION OF SPORTS which just premiered its second season.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 299 wins and 1,279 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:

Apple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in January
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer
Netflix debuts official video trailer for the suspenseful heist drama, Kaleidoscope. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him) and Niousha Noor (she/her).
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January Photo
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January
Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Watch a new video clip from the series now!
VIDEO: Netflix Drops GINNY & GEORGIA Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Drops GINNY & GEORGIA Season Two Trailer
Buckle up, peaches... it's about to get bumpy. Watch the new video trailer for season two of Ginny & Georgia. The series stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'
December 14, 2022

On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet CostumeVIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
December 14, 2022

Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
December 14, 2022

Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third SeasonHBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
December 14, 2022

Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOEVIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
December 14, 2022

Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date. During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run. Watch the video interview now!
share