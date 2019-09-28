Apple Sets Release Date For Films 'The Banker', 'Hala', and 'The Elephant Queen'

According to Variety, Apple has announced the theatrical release dates for a slate of upcoming films, including The Banker, Hala, and The Elephant Queen.

The Banker

December 6

The Banker is a feature film inspired by a true story, stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as two African American entrepreneurs who try to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s and quietly provide housing loans to the African American community in Jim Crow Texas. Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult also star.

The Elephant Queen

October 18

The Elephant Queen is an acclaimed documentary film and cinematic love letter to a species on the verge of extinction, follows a majestic matriarch elephant and her herd on an epic journey of life, loss and homecoming.

Hala

November 22

Hala is a feature film and official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, follows a high school senior struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.

Read more on Variety.





