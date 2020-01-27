Apple, A24 Acquire Rights to BOYS STATE Documentary

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple and A24 have acquired "Boys State," a hot documentary property.

"Boys State" is a political coming-of-age story which examines the health of American democracy.

In the "Boys State" experiment, 1,000 17-year-old boys from across the state of Texas gather together to build a representative government from the ground up. High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State - governor.

The film premiered last Friday at Sundance.

"It's been an incredible experience watching audiences fall in love with Boys State at Sundance," directors Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine said Monday in a statement. "Along with Concordia Studio, we are thrilled to partner with two incredible companies, Apple and A24, that will help bring Boys State to audiences all over the world."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories