Antonia Lofaso Brings New Culinary Competition Series, 'Beachside Brawl,' to the Food Network

From fresh west coast fish tacos to buttery east coast lobster rolls, beach bites coast to coast are undeniably delicious. On Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT Antonia Lofaso challenges the foremost cooks from both coasts in the ultimate battle to determine which coast does summer food best on Beachside Brawl on Food Network and discovery+ . Acclaimed East Coast chef Tiffani Faison and elite West Coast chef Brooke Williamson lead teams of four cooks in this beachside showdown. Both captains will mentor and cook alongside their teams throughout the competition with one goal - prove that their coast does it best. One team member will be crowned Best of the Beach and win a dream beach getaway worth up to $25,000.

"Antonia Lofaso's culinary expertise and ties to both coasts, makes her the ideal host to preside over this coast vs. coast battle for the best beach eats," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery .

"With my strong connection to both coasts - being born on the east and growing up on the west - I'm so thrilled to oversee this competition as my two talented friends, Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson brawl on the beach to prove their coast is best," said Antonia Lofaso. "Audiences will love cheering for their favorite beach foods and rooting for their coast."

Tiffani Faison will lead the team of talented East Coast chefs, including Jared Brown (Long Branch, NJ), Edward Lordman (Pensacola, FL), Ben Porter (Cape Cod, MA), and Jada Vidal (Tampa Bay, FL). Brooke Williamson will guide the accomplished chefs of the West Coast, including Kaleena Bliss (Seattle, WA), Brian Madayag (Edmonds, WA), Joshua Mazoukes (San Diego, CA), and Jessica Roy (Newport Beach, CA).

On the premiere, Antonia challenges the teams to create a menu of boardwalk stand dishes that represents their coast to be served to beachgoers. The menu must include an item on a stick, a fried item, as well as something in a bun, something cheesy, and something sweet. Throughout the six-week competition the teams will be tested in summer-themed showdowns from seafood banquets on a budget to tropical destination dinners, and from million-dollar yacht meals to boardwalk bake sales. Joining Antonia each week will be a rotating guest judge, including Stephanie Boswell, Noah Cappe, Tim Hollingsworth, Rashida Holmes, Sabin Lomac, Jeremy McBryde, and Ben Robinson to help determine the winner. Only one will be able to take the heat and win bragging rights and the ultimate beach getaway.