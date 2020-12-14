Anthony Padilla Launches Pressalike Productions

Content creator and producer Anthony Padilla today announces the launch of Pressalike Productions, with former Anonymous Content Manager Aléssandra Catanese and Good Mythical Morning alum Mike Criscimagna in leadership roles. Catanese will continue to manage Padilla in her new role as Head of Business Development and will also serve as a producer on Pressalike projects, while Criscimagna will serve as Head of Post Production at Pressalike Productions.

The comedian and host, who has over 10M followers across his social platforms, has formed Pressalike Productions to create and develop a slate of unscripted content both short and long form that focuses on misunderstood topics and showcases new experiences with genuine curiosity and open mindedness. Padilla hopes to spread the message that if we abandon our preconceived ideas and instead ask questions, the world would be filled with much less judgment. Pressalike will continue production on Padilla's Youtube interview series "I Spent A Day With..." which to date has over 100M total views and average 1M - 2M views each episode. Episodes have centered on Dissociative Identity Disorder, Kidnapping Survivors and, the most recent episode, School Shooting Survivors.

Pressalike Productions' debut documentary "I

Maid

a Mistake" will release on Friday, December 18th at 12:00 PM PT on Padila's Youtube channel. The documentary follows Padilla as he prepares for his first live show and transforms into a member of the Los Angeles-based Kiss Pink Maid Cafe group. While spending a day with anime cafe maids in his "I Spent A Day With..." series, Padilla challenged his audience that if the video received over 100k likes he would join the maids for a day - the video currently counts 263k likes. Maid Cafes originated in Japan to captivate customers in an anime-like world featuring live entertainment such as singing, dancing and anime role playing. Padilla serves as Creator, Star and Executive Producer, alongside Executive Producer Aléssandra Catanese and Director Zach Zeidman.

Pressalike Productions is based in Los Angeles. Padilla is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson and Metro PR. "With the formation of Pressalike Productions, I am eager to work with Aléssandra, Mike and the full team to expand upon my existing content, while branching into new territories, said Padilla, Founder & CEO of Pressalike Productions. "Together we will develop projects that explore misunderstood topics, with curiosity and no judgement - like our debut documentary 'I Maid a Mistake.' This project has been long awaited by my audience and is a great representation of the type of exploration we will be doing." "I am thrilled to continue working with Anthony and his team through my new role at Pressalike Productions, said Catanese, Head of Business Development for Pressalike Productions. "Anthony's intelligence, curiosity and genuinely engaging demeanor is showcased in the success of his 15+ year career within the digital industry; and I couldn't be more excited to join him as he expands his business."

Anthony Padilla is a comedian, digital pioneer and host who is best known for satirizing internet culture across mediums. As an early adapter to YouTube, Padilla can be credited as one of the first success stories for creating consistent comedic content and experiencing virality. His current self produced series "I Spent A Day With..." features interviews with members of marginalised groups and has generated over 100MM+ views on YouTube. Padilla partnered with Comedy Central on their Under The Influencer program, which consists of a week-long takeover of their social media platforms. Padilla can be heard opposite Jason Sudeikis and Maya Rudolph in Columbia Pictures "The Angry Birds Movie 2" and "The Angry Birds Movie." Padilla also co-founded the media company, SMOSH, in 2005. During his decade-long tenure as founder and star, the comedy empire garnered 25MM+ subscribers on YouTube, released two feature films in partnership with Lionsgate & Youtube Red, and created over ten short-form scripted shows.

Photo Credit: Gray Hamner