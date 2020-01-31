Andrew Yang and Senator Amy Klobuchar Featured on Upcoming Episode of THE CIRCUS

The Circus episode 'Closing Arguments' will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. on SHOWTIME® and will focus on the Iowa caucuses and the closing pitch all of the Democratic candidates are making to voters.

Alex Wagner goes backstage with Andrew Yang, who talks about the future of his campaign, how he voted for Bernie Sanders in 2016, and his chances in Iowa on caucus night. Watch a clip of the interview below!

Other episode highlights:

• Jennifer Palmieri, the former communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign who also served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, returns to THE CIRCUS as a contributor.

• After a last-minute campaign event in Iowa, Senator Amy Klobuchar reflects on the impeachment trial that has kept her off the campaign trial.

• Iowa state directors and advisers for top Democratic presidential campaigns explain their ground games during the closing days before the caucuses.

• Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh discusses the president's re-election strategy on the eve of a Senate vote on witnesses in the impeachment trial.

