Andrea Bocelli Documentary to Debut in Theaters This September

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, a new documentary film about the celebrated tenor, has been acquired by Trafalgar Releasing for worldwide theatrical distribution. The movie will hit theaters on September 21, 2025, with tickets available to purchase on July 16 here.

The film offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of the singer, blending archival footage and interviews with fly-on-the-wall moments, all while weaving together narratives from friends, family, and close associates. The movie is directed by Cosima Spender, who previously helmed 2015's Palio.

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 26, 2024. The production was led by the UK team of Jan Younghusband: Producer; Malcolm Gerrie and Matt Pritchard: Executive Producers; and US Executive Producers: Geno McDermott and Tara Long. Filming was in the US, Italy, and the UK, with editing and post-production in London.

With nearly 90 million records sold worldwide, and one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry, Andrea Bocelli has sold out arena-sized concert events and performed record-breaking live-streams throughout his career. Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events, including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Andrea Bocelli recently released his "Duets" album to commemorate thirty years in music. Collaborations include KAROL G, Shania Twain, Kendji, tennis player Jannik Sinner and Lil Wayne.

Photo credit: Luca Rossetti