Amy Poehler's THE MOTHER-IN-LAW Gets NBC Pilot Commitment

Variety reports that "The Mother-in-Law," a new pilot from executive producer Amy Poehler, will get a pilot at NBC. Jessica Goldberg writes the script and executive produces.

The pilot is described as a thriller centered around a woman's complicated relationship with her husband's family that ends in death.

It is based on Sally Hepworth's novel of the same name.

Poehler is best known for her work on "Parks and Recreation" and "Saturday Night Live." She executive produced "Russian Doll," the critically-acclaimed Netflix series, last year."

Goldberg writes and showruns "Away" on Netflix. Additional credits include creating "The Path" and writing for "Parenthood" and "Deception."

Read the original story on Variety.





