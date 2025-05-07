Amy Poehler and Mike Schur To Reunite for New Peacock Comedy DIG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has announced the series pickup of the new comedy DIG, from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Mike Schur (A Man on the Inside, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) and Emmy Award-winning actor and executive producer Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation, INSIDE OUT 2).

Schur and Poehler will co-write the pilot episode and executive produce the series, with Poehler set to star. The series marks the first collaboration between the pair since Parks and Recreation, which aired its series finale in 2015.

Produced by Universal Television, the series is an adaptation of Kate Myers’ bestseller Excavations. J.J. Philbin (Only Murders in the Building, Single Parents) also serves as a writer and executive producer on the series. Morgan Sackett (Hacks, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) is executive producing, along with Dave Becky (Loot, Russian Doll, Insecure) and David Miner (Hacks, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock) for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson (Life & Beth) for Ocean Avenue, and Kate Arend (Russian Doll) and Jordan Grief (Lucy and Desi) for Paper Kite. Author Kate Myers (Excavations, Salty) is co-executive producer.

In Dig, four women working at an archeological dig in Greece are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.

Schur and Poehler, both based at Universal Television with overall deals, have long-standing relationships with NBCUniversal, tracing back to their days on Saturday Night Live—Poehler as a cast member (2001-2008) and Schur as a writer (1998-2004). Their collaborative history continued with Parks & Recreation, which earned a highly coveted Peabody Award in 2011. Co-created by Schur and starring Poehler as the beloved Leslie Knope, the fan-favorite series ran for seven seasons on NBC, picking up 14 Emmy Award nominations throughout its run. Schur and Poehler co-wrote the 100th episode of Parks and Recreation, “Second Chunce,” and the two-part series finale, “One Last Ride.” Sackett, also based at Universal Television with an overall deal, served as an executive producer on Parks and Recreation alongside Schur and Poehler and has since produced several projects with each of them.

Photos by: Todd Williamson/NBC, Casey Durkin/NBC, Trae Patton/NBC

