America Ferrera to Leave NBC's SUPERSTORE

America Ferrera will be leaving NBC's "Superstore" following the current season that ends Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Ferrera stars as Amy and also serves as an executive producer.

"Superstore" was recently picked up for its sixth season.

In its fifth season "Superstore" is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens. The season premiere has surged to a 3.4 in 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers when viewing on all platforms is counted, four times the episode's next-day "live plus same day" 0.8 rating in 18-49.

"Superstore" continues to rank as one of NBC's strongest digital performers, generating 50% of its "live plus 35 day" 18-49 average this season from digital sources, tying "The Good Place" as NBC's most digital series so far this season.

"The last five years on 'Superstore' have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of 'Superstore' and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved 'Superstore' family."

"America is a force of nature who not only pours her heart and soul into acting and producing on 'Superstore,' but into the many causes and initiatives she supports. Over the last five seasons she has earned our gratitude and respect."

"America's immeasurable contributions to 'Superstore,' both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can't possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend."





