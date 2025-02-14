Amber Ruffin Set To Host The 16th Annual AAFCA Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy and Tony Award-nominated writer, comedian, host, performer, and best-selling author Amber Ruffin will host the 16th Annual AAFCA Awards on February 19, 2025 at the Regent Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

The ceremony will celebrate outstanding achievements in film and television with a special focus on artistic achievement from the African diaspora. It won’t just be Hollywood enjoying the show this year as AAFCA is proudly including first responders as special guests at this year’s ceremony in honor of their heroic efforts during the recent LA wildfires. 2025 honorees include Wicked, Sing Sing, The Piano Lesson, Emilia Perez, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

Ruffin brings a wealth of comedic talent and sharp social commentary to the AAFCA stage. Known for her innovative and versatile voice, she has made a significant impact on the entertainment landscape. She currently serves as a writer and on-air personality for LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS and will return for the second season of CNN’s acclaimed comedy-news weekly talks series, Have I Got News For You, which she leads opposite Michael Ian Black and Roy Wood Jr., who hosted last year’s AAFCA Awards ceremony. It was recently announced that Ruffin will host the White House Correspondent’s Dinner on April 26.

Her television writing credits also include HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, Comedy Central’s Detroiters, and major awards telecasts including the Emmys, Tonys, and Golden Globes. As a celebrated theater writer, Ruffin wrote a new book for the smash-hit Broadway revival of the iconic musical The Wiz and was nominated for a Tony Award for co-writing the acclaimed musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot. She is currently developing an original musical comedy, Bigfoot.

Ruffin’s previous hosting experience includes the critically acclaimed The Amber Ruffin Show, which ran from 2020-2023 on Peacock and garnered Emmy, Critics Choice, TCA, NAACP Image, and GLAAD Media Award nominations. Her fresh perspective and engaging style have solidified her as a leading voice in comedy.

"This year’s AAFCA Awards are sure to be unforgettable with Amber Ruffin at the helm," said AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson. "We are looking forward to her trademark wit and brilliance gracing the AAFCA Awards stage."

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop

Comments