Amazon Developing FALLOUT Series Based Best-Selling Game Franchise

Amazon Studios has secured the rights to the worldwide best-selling Fallout video games and is currently developing a TV adaptation, which has already been picked up for a full series commitment.

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will head up the project, making it their first in an overall deal with the studio. Their production company Kilter Films will produce the series with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time," said the duo,"Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

"Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life," said Albert Cheng, Amazon Studios' COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

Fallout takes place in a near-distant future in which American society implodes due to nuclear power. Discussions for a series based on the games have been in place for almost a decade.

