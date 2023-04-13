Allen Stone Releases New Single Ahead of AMERICAN IDOL Return
Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone released his new upbeat groove "Magic," which is available now via ATO Records. You can find the official visualizer for the single below!
Regarding the new single, Allen Stone says: "'Magic' was written with the intention of capturing the joy and excitement of falling in love and finding a deep connection with someone. I wanted to convey a sense of positivity and optimism in the song, while having a groove that you couldn't help but move along to."
The beaming song, an ode to his wife, kicks off with a vibrant energy and leads into charming lyrics like: "I believe that we could make magic / Mix a little pleasure with passion / All my dreams seem to just happen / When I'm with you."
The single was produced by Solomonophonic (Remi Wolf) and mixed by Grammy Award-winning Manny Marroquin (Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar).
Stone will HIT THE ROAD with twelve-time Grammy Award-winning Chris Stapleton on his All-American Road Show Tour, kicking off in an incredible way in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, on June 15. Stone will also support four-time Grammy Award-winning Gary Clark Jr. at his Red Rocks Amphitheatre show on May 13.
In addition to the upcoming tours and shows, Stone is set to appear on ABC's AMERICAN IDOL as a mentor for the second time, alongside fellow mentor Noah Cyrus, with Stone's episode airing April 16. He will also be joining the renowned Nu Deco Ensemble for a special performance on April 28 in Miami, Florida.
This exciting year ahead comes off the heels of Stone placing as a finalist on NBC's hit competition series AMERICAN SONG CONTEST in 2022.
Upcoming Shows:
April 28 | Miami, FL| Nu Deco Ensemble - Adrienne Arsht Center
May 13 | Morrison, CO| Red Rocks Amphitheatre supporting Gary Clark Jr.
June 15 | Spokane, WA | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena supporting Chris Stapleton
June 16 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater supporting Chris Stapleton
June 17 | Boise, ID | Knitting Factory
June 19 | Salt Lake, UT |The Commonwealth Room
June 22 | Des Moines, IA |Wells Fargo Arena supporting Chris Stapleton
June 23 | Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena supporting Chris Stapleton
July 6 | Bethel, NY |Bethel Woods Center For The Arts supporting Chris Stapleton
July 7 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater supporting Chris Stapleton
July 9 | Dewey Beach, DE | Bottle & Cork
July 11 | Wilmington, NC | Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
July 13 | Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium supporting Chris Stapleton
July 14 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater supporting Chris Stapleton
July 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena supporting Chris Stapleton
July 16 | Asbury Park, NJ | Asbury Lanes
August 12 | Victoria, Canada | Phil's Backyard Festival
August 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Hi-Fi
August 24 | Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum supporting Chris Stapleton
August 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre supporting Chris Stapleton
August 26 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre supporting Chris Stapleton
September 1 | Lincoln, CA | The Venue at Thunder Valley with Aloe Blacc & Eric Bellinger