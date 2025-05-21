Alan Cumming, Michael Bublé, & More Confirmed as PHINEAS AND FERB Guest Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney has announced an all-star lineup of guest stars set to appear in the new season of “Phineas and Ferb,” premiering June 5th on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

The highly anticipated new season will feature THE VOICE talents of Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming, Michael Bublé (who will sing in the show), Brendan Hunt, Lake Bell, John Stamos, Leslie Jones, Anna Faris, Cristo Fernández, Megan Rapinoe, Meghan Trainor, Jonathan Banks, Rhys Darby, and Ruth Negga.

The guest stars join the beloved cast reprising their roles: Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, and co-creators and executive producers Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Marsh as Major Francis Monogram.

In the new season, Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet.

Phineas and Ferb is a five-time Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated show and the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history. It premiered officially in “Ferb-ruary” 2008 and became television’s No. 1 animated TV series of 2009 among Tweens 9-14, building to No. 1 among both Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in 2011, along with the franchise’s first of two television movies, “Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension,” ranking in TV’s Top 2 movies for 2011. The series was a global franchise for Disney, a first for a Disney Channel animated property for older kids.

By 2012, its popularity burgeoned with a live touring show and junior novels, with extensions across every consumer products category, including apparel, toys, video games, food, health and beauty. In 2020, “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” debuted on Disney+. All four original seasons and the films are currently available on Disney+. Watch the trailer for the new season below.

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 10% Wicked - 8% Hamilton - 8% Vote Now!