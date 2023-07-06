Adult Swim and Cartoon Network Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

They will be joining the lineup on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21.

Jul. 06, 2023

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network announced TODAY a must-see San Diego Comic-Con lineup featuring top animated series.

With a schedule that encompasses both kids’ and family entertainment and adult comedy, this year’s schedule will include panels for the Emmy®-winning global phenomenon “Rick and Morty,” new action-packed series “My Adventures with Superman,” the latest season of the adult animated comedy “Teenage Euthanasia,” as well as Cartoon Networks’ upcoming new show “Tiny Toons Looniversity.”

Plus, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will also highlight the forthcoming releases of the highly anticipated animated films based on two of Adult Swim’s most beloved series: “The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart” and “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.”

Delving into each series, panels will bring exclusive first looks, behind-the-scenes insights, and interactive fun. Join the zany cast and crew of Cartoon Network's “Tiny Toons Looniversity” for an exclusive screening and Q&A before flying to Metropolis for a behind-the-scenes look at Adult Swim's newest series, “My Adventures with Superman.”

Panels continue throughout the day with a look at season two of “Teenage Euthanasia,” the epic return of Dethklok in a “Metalocalypse: The Army of the Doomstar” preview panel, culminating in a 10th-anniversary celebration and season seven sneak peek of Adult Swim's wildly popular series, “Rick and Morty.”

Additional Adult Swim and Cartoon Network events during San Diego Comic-Con include the Adult Swim Festival on the Green in San Diego and signings at the DC booth with the cast of “My Adventures with Superman."

Thursday, July 20

“The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart”
8:30 p.m., Room 6BCF
Be among the first fans to experience the all-new original animated movie “The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart” with the world premiere screening! Afterwards, join filmmakers and cast for a panel discussion and audience Q&A. “The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart” will be available to own on Digital starting July 21 and on Blu-rayTM on July 25, 2023.

Friday, July 21

“Tiny Toons Looniversity”
10:00 a.m., Indigo Ballroom
Congratulations, you’ve been accepted into ACME Looniversity! Join our esteemed panel of “Tiny Toons Looniversity” academics (aka cast and crew) as they take you on a “campus tour” of Cartoon Network's newest entry into the Looniverse. Classes begin this fall, but panel attendees will be treated to a screening of the premiere episode! “Tiny Toons Looniversity" is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.
 
“My Adventures with Superman”
11:00 a.m., Indigo Ballroom
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman like you've never seen him before! Watch a new episode of Adult Swim's newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of “My Adventures with Superman” as they discuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else we will see in season one and beyond. “My Adventures with Superman” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.
 
“Teenage Euthanasia”
12:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Trophy might be dead, and stuck in Florida, but join the very much alive cast and crew in sunny San Diego as they look back at the apocalyptic near-future and share an exclusive look at the new season. “Teenage Euthanasia” season two premieres Wednesday, July 26 at Midnight on Adult Swim, next day on Max.
 
“Metalocalypse: The Army of the Doomstar”
1:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Can the Metalocalypse be stopped? Join series co-creator Brendan Small and guests as they talk all things “Metalocalypse,” reveal footage from the forthcoming film, and discuss the forthcoming album “Dethalbum IV.” “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” will be available to own on Digital and Blu-rayTM starting August 22, 2023.
 
“Rick and Morty: 10th Anniversary”
2:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
It hasn't been 100 years QUITE yet but join the cast and crew as they celebrate ten years of “Rick and Morty” adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season!!



