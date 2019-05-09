Adult Swim Presents New Series BIRDGIRL

May. 9, 2019  

From the world of HARVEY BIRDMAN, ATTORNEY AT LAW comes the new animated spin-off Birdgirl.

After being named CEO of the world's largest and most non-sensical corporation, Sebben & Sebben, Judy Ken Sebben (aka Birdgirl) has to find a way to maintain her work/superhero life balance.

Through the halls of the company headquarters she assembles her Birdteam! By day, they try to drag the company into this century. By... mid-afternoon, they usually end up having to break a lot of things to stop something bad that one of them may have helped cause. It's the sort of superhero team we get at this moment.

Birdgirl is a half-hour comedy series starring Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), created and executive produced by ME Productions. Produced by Susan Shipsky and directed by Rich Ferguson-Hull, the series is animated by Awesome, Inc.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.



