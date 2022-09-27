Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adult Swim Animated Series YOLO Returns in January

The first two episodes of YOLO: Silver Destiny will premiere back-to-back on Jan. 15.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Adult Swim returns to the weird world of Wollongong when YOLO: Silver Destiny debuts Sunday, Jan. 15 at Midnight on Adult Swim, and the next day on HBO Max.

From Michael Cusack, the co-creator of SMILING FRIENDS, the follow-up to YOLO: Crystal Fantasy sees the return of Australia's favorite party girls, Sarah (Sarah Bishop) and Rachel (Todor Manojlovic), who are still looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hot guys in the bizarre town of Wollongong.

YOLO: Silver Destiny begins when a chance encounter at a Sausage Sizzle sets the girls off in pursuit of their destinies - Sarah wants to grow a beautiful garden, and Rachel wants to become a dark Empress. Meanwhile, Lucas the Magnificent embarks on a mysterious new quest to overcome Sarah's repulsion and win her heart.

Giving a hint for what's to come Cusack explains: "In season two we find Sarah and Rachel continuing on their quest for good times and positive vibes. I can't wait for fans to join them on all their strange, new Wollongong adventures as their fantasies become their destinies."

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy regularly won the half-hour across basic cable among adults 18-24, 18-34, and 18-49. Additionally, new episodes of the series beat the key late-night competition by mostly double and triple digits with those same adult demos.

The first two episodes of YOLO: Silver Destiny will premiere back-to-back on Jan. 15 at Midnight, with one new episode premiering weekly thereafter.

The quarter-hour animated series is produced by Laura DiMaio with Line Producer Paul Moran. Executive Producers include Cusack, Mike Cowap, and Emma Fitzsimons. The series is produced by Princess Pictures with animation services provided by Monkeystack.

