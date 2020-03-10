Ada Luz Pla Stars on ON MY BLOCK

The popular Netflix series On My Block is coming-of-age story about four bright, street-savvy friends navigating their way through high school in the gritty inner city of South-Central Los Angeles. Dealing with the danger of getting their friend out of a gang and friends turning into romance, danger is constant.

The show's third season premieres on March 11th on Netflix with the introduction of a sharp, new character that promises to impact audiences across different age demographics. Enter actress Ada Luz Pla (Mayans MC) as the infamous Cuchillos, a ruthless pin queen running things her way. Fans had made the assumption Cuchillos' role was going to be played by a male actor.

Pla's previous roles include her critically acclaimed performance as Celia, mother to Richard Cabral's character Coco in FX's Son's of Anarchy's spinoff, MAYANS M.C. The role got her shortlisted for an Emmy in 2019.

Recent Television credits include her performance as an intimidating network executive in JANE THE VIRGIN as well as Grey's Anatomy in the role of Carla, opposite show's lead Ellen Pompeo and directed by Debbie Allen.

Film credits include a film with Bryshere Gray titled Canal Street.

Ada Luz Pla is now promoting a documentary with her husband comedian Doug Williams titled The Truth About Marriage written and directed by Roger Nygard.

Ada Luz Pla is represented by William Morris Endeavor and Espada PR.

Watch the trailer for "On My Block" season three here:





