Actor Terrence Clowe to Appear in New Lifetime Original Movie PRETTY HURTS

Stage and screen performer Terrence Clowe is transforming into pageant perfectionist alongside Haylie Duff in the upcoming Lifetime original movie, PRETTY HURTS, premiering on June 28th.

The story centers around Julie (Duff), a busy mom helping her teen daughter, Lauren, win scholarship money for college by entering a cutthroat beauty pageant spearheaded by choreographer perfectionist Martin (Clowe). Too preoccupied with the competition, Lauren doesn't realize her best friend is falling seriously ill with meningitis, striking close home and prompting Lauren to turn the pageant platform into an educational tool.

Directed by Brian Herzlinger, PRETTY HURTS is part of a public health campaign from GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and is already catching attention and raising awareness with parents. Clowe shares, "I love working on projects with depth and a message. This film brings an awareness element to a disease and vaccinations that can save lives, as well as many other important life lessons involving sexual abuse, self-esteem and inner beauty."

Coming soon, Clowe heads to BET for a role in the newest Tyler Perry spinoff drama series, DIVORCED SISTAS. His role is being kept under wraps, but the show follows five female friends all battling life and relationship woes at some stage of divorce, marriage, and dating.

This is just the latest for Clowe, who previously emerged on television as Cali, the butler of the Big Pharma leader Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg), in Hulu's critically acclaimed opioid epidemic limited series, Dopesick. He gained attention for bringing Marvel Comics villain Saracen to life alongside Tim Roth in the Disney+ series, She Hulk: Attorney at Law. He had recurring roles opposite basketball great Steph Curry in the Peacock series Mr. Throwback, and alongside Malik Yoba in the Allblk mini-series thriller, Terror Lake Drive. His credits also include roles in the shows Mike, Five Days at Memorial, Will Trent, Just Beyond, and Hightown.

Clowe has appeared in many feature films roles, including as local businessman Zeke alongside Regina King, Idris Elba and Lakeith Stanfield in the American Western revenge-action film The Harder They Fall from Netflix; and as a supportive father in Julie Taymor's feminist icon Gloria Steinem biopic, The Glorias, starring Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander. His film titles include the comedy Angry Neighbors opposite Stockard Channing and Frank Langella, The Eyes with Nick Turturro and Vincent Pastore, and An Act of Terror with Olivia Washington and Tonya Pinkins.

Originally from Clinton, Maryland, Clowe has performed on stages in the UK, Germany, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Japan and the US, including European tours of West Side Story, Buddy Holly (Germany), FOSSE, the original Dutch production of Miss Saigon, a US tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and a two-year run in Chicago. He also appeared with the legendary Jennifer Holliday in Dreamgirls at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, followed by an invitation to perform in her benefit concert in NYC at Towne Hall. Clowe graduated from New York University Tisch School of the Arts and has studied at The Lee Strasberg Institute and is currently with acting coach Anthony Abeson.

