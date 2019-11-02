Actor Brian Tarantina, Best Known For THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, Has Died at Age 60

According to Deadline, actor Brian Tarantina had died at age 60.

The New York Police Department found him at 12:40 this morning, Saturday, November 2. The NYPD said in a statement that they found him unresponsive in his apartment. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

A rep told People that Tarantina was recently in the hospital for a heart-related issue.

Tarantina was best known for his role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where he played "Jackie", the emcee of the comedy club. Alongside the rest of the cast, he took home a Screen Actors Guild Award earlier this year for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In addition, he appeared on Gilmore Girls as "Bootsy" from 2001-2002, as well as in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. He appeared in the Spike Lee films BlacKkKlansman and Summer of Sam.

He made guest appearances on Law & Order, Blue Bloods, The Black Donnellys, The Sopranos, Heroes, and The Blacklist.

Read more on Deadline.





