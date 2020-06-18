AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Coming To TNT

Continuing its release of high-energy, blockbuster movies throughout 2020, TNT will air the network television premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War on Saturday June 27th.

There will be an encore presentation on Sunday June 28th as a part of TNT's Big Ticket Movies line-up. To further eventize this airing, TNT is sponsoring a sweepstakes where twenty lucky winners will receive a copy of the Avengers: Infinity War soundtrack on vinyl and a Crosley record player to be provided by Disney Music Emporium and Crosley Brands.



Participants can log onto http://www.tntdrama.com/infinitysweeps to enter starting 6/22 and ending on 6/27.

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet -- the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

