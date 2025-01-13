ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Shares 2025 Production Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s an anniversary year for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW! Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series heads out for its 30th Tour in 2025 IN SEARCH OF hidden treasures across the U.S. Do you have the pop-culture phenomenon series’ next big find?

“I look forward to every new season of ROADSHOW but there is something extra special about our Season 30 tour,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “Celebrating three decades of making television with people across the country and their treasures as stars of the show is magical — the items might be old, but the stories never are!"

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2025 Production Tour Dates and Cities:

Tuesday, April 29 — Savannah, GA

Tuesday, May 13 — St. Louis, MO

Tuesday, June 3 — Salt Lake City, UT

Wednesday, June 18 — Boothbay, ME

Tuesday, July 1 — Charlevoix, MI



ROADSHOW will reveal the distinctive and historic venues for each event in the coming weeks. At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

From each of the 2025 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 22-time Emmy® Award-nominated production’s 30th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2026.

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2025 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes opens Monday, January 13. To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2025 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go here. DEADLINE for entries is Monday, March 24, 2025, at 11:59PM PT. Information about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW and the 2025 Tour is available by calling toll-free 888-762-3749.

A small number of free tickets will also be available on social media to fans who enter on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted beginning January 13, with an entry DEADLINE of Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 11:59PM PT.

For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you must be 18 or age of majority. For the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes you must be a resident of US or Canada (excluding Quebec). All Social Media Sweepstakes entrants must be US residents only. Void where prohibited.



More information and complete rules can be found at the 2025 Tour Complete Rules page. To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tour-faq/.

Produced by GBH, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW reaches more than 5 million loyal weekly viewers on TV, streaming, online, and social media. ROADSHOW airs Mondays at 8/7c PM on PBS.

About ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is sponsored by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers. For more ANTIQUES ROADSHOW — including streaming episodes, searchable archive, web-exclusive video, in- depth articles, owner interviews and more — visit pbs.org/antiques. You can also find ROADSHOW on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

