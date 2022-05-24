ANCIENT ALIENS Season 15 Sets DVD Release

Long-running, acclaimed HISTORY® Channel series Ancient Aliens®: Season 15 arrives on DVD July 19 from Lionsgate.

Featuring narrator Robert Clotworthy and producer Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, this season of the hit series examines formerly secret government reports about unexplained events around the country and the world, along with ancient relics believed to be of extraterrestrial origin.

From prehistoric stone monoliths and sacred temples to dragon gods and time travelers, this season of HISTORY®' Channel's ANCIENT ALIENS® explores ancient technology and timeless relics that span the globe and the galaxy.

As the government shifts from denial of the existence of extraterrestrials' presence on Earth to releasing their extensive - formerly secret - reports on unexplained phenomena, there is growing belief that aliens may not be visitors from other planets, but perhaps creatures from our own future. Do these findings reveal alien origins, or the origins of humanity?