AMC Networks Greenlights ORPHAN BLACK: ECHOES

AMC Networks TODAY announced that it had greenlit Orphan Black: Echoes, a long-awaited new series set in the world of the landmark series Orphan Black, to appear on AMC+ and the company's linear networks in 2023.

Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes will have a 10-episode first season. Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original ORPHAN BLACK series, return as executive producers on the new series. KATIE O'Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Set in the near future, the new ORPHAN BLACK takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

"Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC AMERICA, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub."

"We started our journey down the ORPHAN BLACK rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride," said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios, and executive producers of both the original and new series. "We're delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly reenter the ORPHAN BLACK universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for THE RIDE and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on!"

Said Fishko: "I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black. Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I'm incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can't wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story."

Said Fawcett: "Embarking on a new saga of ORPHAN BLACK with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting. For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!"

Boat Rocker manages the ORPHAN BLACK global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.

The ORPHAN BLACK series joins an expanding array of newly greenlit series on tap for AMC and AMC+ in 2023, including The Driver, starring Giancarlo Esposito, two spin-off series in THE WALKING DEAD Universe, Demascus and Invitation to a Bonfire.

This year, AMC+ and AMC viewers have access to a remarkable lineup of original programming, including final seasons of the popular and critically acclaimed series The Walking Dead, KILLING EVE and Better Call Saul, returning originals like Kevin Can F**K Himself, FEAR THE WALKING DEAD and Gangs of London and new series including the gritty courtroom drama 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead, Moonhaven, Pantheon, That Dirty Black Bag and the first two series in a new Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.