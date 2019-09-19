AMC Networks' Acorn TV Surpasses Major Milestone

AMC Networks' Acorn TV, North America's largest and most popular streaming service for British and international television, has surpassed a major milestone and is now serving more than one million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Since its launch in 2011, Acorn TV has specialized in original and exclusive mysteries, dramas, and comedies from across the globe including Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, and other European countries.

Miguel Penella, President, Global Direct-to-Consumer, AMC Networks, said, "Since its launch, Acorn TV has led the way for streamers focused on a specialized audience. Surpassing one million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada is a major milestone which underscores that subscribers love the trusted Acorn TV experience filled with highly entertaining and captivating original and exclusive entertainment. Acorn TV's strong momentum, coupled with the growth of our other targeted SVOD services - Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC - further underscores that the special interest SVOD market is growing and has vast potential, including some meaningful advantages over general interest SVOD. AMC Networks is just beginning to tap the potential universe for these services."

Highlights:

· Distribution: In the last few months, Acorn TV greatly expanded its distribution channels, including increased availability on Apple TV channels in the Apple TV app, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video Channels in Canada, Youtube TV, and Android TV. Acorn TV remains available through Acorn.TV as well as Chromecast, Comcast/Xfinity, and apps on the App Store, Android Google Play, Roku and Amazon FireTV.

· Original & Exclusive Content: Acorn TV continues to lead the way in commissioning, co-producing and licensing the very best in British and international mysteries and dramas.

Acorn TV Originals include:

MANHUNT, ITV's highest rated drama in the past six years with this true crime drama starring Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) and called "tremendously satisfying" by The New York Times

QUEENS OF MYSTERY, the Emmy-nominated British mystery series called "A surefire crowd-pleaser" by the Los Angeles Times (

AGATHA RAISIN, Series 1-3, the funny British mystery series starring Ashley Jensen

LONDON KILLS, Series 1-2, the straight-to-series order of the British detective drama called a "superb British crime series" by the Los Angeles Times MS. FISHER'S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES, Australia's 1960s-set spin-off series

MYSTERY ROAD, an award-winning Australian detective drama starring Judy Davis and Aaron Pedersen

Exclusives include:

DOC MARTIN, one of ITV's most popular series with its upcoming ninth season available day after its British premiere in late September

LINE OF DUTY, Season 5, UK's highest rated show of 2019 on BBC One and from the creator of Bodyguard

A PLACE TO CALL HOME, addictive Australian period drama called an Aussie Downton Abbey

JACK IRISH, Australian conspiracy thriller starring Guy Pearce

MISS FISHER & THE CRYPT OF TEARS, the return of one of the most popular Australia series worldwide with new film in early 2020

Coming up, Acorn TV features the exclusive U.S. Premieres of the season finale of MY LIFE IS MURDER starring Lucy Lawless on Mon., Sept. 23; season 9 of the perennially popular dramedy series DOC MARTIN starring Martin Clunes on Thurs., Sept. 26, the day after its UK world premiere; the engrossing Italian drama series BACK HOME on Mon., Sept. 30; Italian drama THE PROMISED LIFE on Mon., Oct. 14; and the return of Ashley Jensen in AGATHA RAISIN & THE HAUNTED House on Mon., Oct. 28, which is a sole commission for Acorn TV with its development division, Acorn Media Enterprises.





Related Articles View More TV Stories