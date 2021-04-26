A&E announces new series, "Court Cam Presents Under Oath" hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams, Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News premiering this summer. It is incredibly rare for a defendant to take the stand during a trial in their own defense and in this new series, viewers are given an unprecedented look at defendants fighting for their freedom with their words. New series premieres Wednesday, June 2 at 10pm ET/PT.

"Court Cam Presents Under Oath" tells the story of a crime from the unique lens of the accused as they take the witness stand. Hosted by Dan Abrams, each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross examination to the final verdict.

There is a reason that taking the witness stand in your own defense is a gamble that very few criminal defendants ever take. In addition to interviews with key members of the investigation, the series features original video from law enforcement, surveillance camera footage, 911 audio recordings, digital forensic evidence and some exclusive interviews and responses from the defendants themselves, to provide an in-depth look at dozens of raw and real cases. Two new back-to-back episodes of "Court Cam Presents Under Oath" air every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT. You can view the promo below.

"Court Cam Presents Under Oath" is produced by Law & Crime Productions for A&E Network with Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman, Karla Hidalgo and Shelley Schulze serving as Executive Producers. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as Executive Producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Court Cam Presents Under Oath."