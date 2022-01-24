ADG Announces Nominations for 26th Annual ADG Awards
Winners will be honored at the ADG Awards ceremony on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominations for the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features.
Winners will be honored at the ADG Awards ceremony, returning to a live-in person ceremony at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG.
West Side Story and The Tragedy of Macbeth were nominated for Best Period Feature Film.
In the Heights was nominated for Best Contemporary Feature Film.
Encanto was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.
Only Murders in the Building and Schmigadoon! were nominated for Best Half Hour Single-Camera Series.
Check out the full list of nominations here:
FEATURE FILM
Period Feature Film
The French Dispatch - Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Licorice Pizza - Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Nightmare Alley - Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Production Designer: Stefan Dechant
West Side Story - Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Fantasy Feature Film
Cruella - Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
Dune - Production Designer: Patrice Vermette
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Production Designer: François Audouy
The Green Knight - Production Designer: Jade Healy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Production Designer: Sue Chan
Contemporary Feature Film
Candyman - Production Designer: Cara Brower
Don't Look Up - Production Designer: Clayton Hartley
In the Heights - Production Designer: Nelson Coates
The Lost Daughter - Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg
No Time to Die - Production Designer: Mark Tildesley
Animated Feature Film
Encanto - Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové
Luca - Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva
The Mitchells vs. the Machines - Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Raya and the Last Dragon - Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
Sing 2 - Art Director: Olivier Adam
TELEVISION
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Foundation: "The Emperor's Peace" - Production Designer: Rory Cheyne
The Great: "Dickhead," "Seven Days," "Wedding" - Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola
Loki: "Glorious Purpose" - Production Designer: Kasra Farahani
Lost In Space: "Three Little Birds" - Production Designer: Alec Hammond
The Witcher: "A Grain of Truth" - Production Designer: Andrew Laws
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
The Handmaid's Tale: "Chicago" - Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
The Morning Show: "My Least Favorite Year," "It's Like the Flu," "A Private Person" - Production Designer: Nelson Coates
Squid Game: "Gganbu" - Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun
Succession: "The Disruption," "Too Much Birthday" - Production Designer: Stephen Carter
Yellowstone: "No Kindness for the Coward" - Production Designer: Cary White
Television Movie or Limited Series
Halston - Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Mare of Easttown - Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham
The Underground Railroad - Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
WandaVision - Production Designer: Mark Worthington
The White Lotus - Production Designer: Laura Fox
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
Hacks: "Primm" - Production Designer: Jon Carlos
Only Murders in the Building: "True Crime" - Production Designer: Curt Beech
Schmigadoon!: "Schmigadoon!" - Production Designer: Bo Welch
Ted Lasso: "Carol of the Bells," "Man City," "Beard After Hours" - Production Designer: Paul Cripps
What We Do in the Shadows: "The Prisoner," "The Cloak of Duplication," "The Siren" - Production Designer: Kate Bunch
Multi-Camera Series - ** TIE **
Bob a?? Abishola: "Bowango" - Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
Call Your Mother: "Pilot" - Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
The Conners - Season 3: "A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,"
"An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride" - Production Designer: John Shaffner
Dave: "Ad Man," "Enlightened Dave," "Dave" - Production Designer: Almitra Corey
Family Reunion: "Remember When M'Dear Changed History?" - Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
Punky Brewster: "Put a Ring on It" - Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Commercials - ** TIE **
Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: "Let's Grab a Beer" - Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro - Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
Apple: "Saving Simon" Shot on iPhone 13 Pro - Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver
Apple Music: "Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" - Production Designer: François Audouy
Gucci: "Aria" - Production Designer: Jeremy Reed
Neom: "Made to Change" - Production Designer: François Audouy
Music Videos
Coldplay "Higher Power" - Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Coldplay X BTS: "My Universe" - Production Designer: François Audouy
Ed SHeeran: "Shivers" - Production Designer: François Audouy
P!nk: "All I Know So Far" - Production Designer: François Audouy
Taylor Swift: "All Too Well" - Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
Variety, Reality or Competition Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show: "If I'm Paying These Chili's Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!" - Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: "Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff" - Production Designer: John Janavs
RuPaul's Drag Race: "Condragulations," "Bossy Rossy Rubot," "Gettin' Lucky" - Production Designer: James McGowan
Saturday Night Live: "Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers," "Host: Maya Rudolph +
Music: Jack Harlow," "Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey" - Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
Waffles + Mochi: "Tomato" - Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
Variety Special
American Express - Unstaged (with SZA) - Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster - Production Designer: James Kronzer
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "Facts of Life - Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff'rent Strokes -
Willis' Privacy (115) - Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 - Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden
Yearly Departed - Production Designer: Frida Oliva