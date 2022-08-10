ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS to Make Its FOX Debut

The 15th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS will air Tuesday, Sept. 13 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, marking its return to television and the first time the special will air on the network, it was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment.

The all-star event, dubbed "Country Music industry's favorite night," will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet's Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient "Yellowstone."

Reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will return for a second year to host the ceremony. Pearce also will grace the stage with a musical performance.

Across the star-studded evening of live music and tributes, audiences will see additional performances from iconic country music artists, including ACM Award winner and Grammy nominee Trace Adkins, performing his cover of "A Country Boy Can Survive," from the upcoming FOX country music drama MONARCH, in which he stars alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.

The series premieres on Sunday, Sept. 11, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00 PM ET, and simultaneously to all time zones). It then makes its time period premiere Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00 ET/PT).

Other performers and presenters include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Warren Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, ERNEST, Jesse Frasure, Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, HARDY, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more. The full line-up of artists included in the FOX primetime special will be released in the coming weeks.

"Country music royalty reigns on FOX this fall, starting with the debut of Monarch, the network's new drama about the first family of country music, followed by one of country's most special nights, ACM Honors," said Wade. "This partnership with the Academy of Country Music marks the return to television for this beloved, star-studded event, giving country fans everywhere all the more reason to call FOX home."

"We are thrilled to bring one of our industry's favorite and most poignant nights back to primetime television and to kick off our first-ever ACM partnership with FOX," said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. "Being our 15th anniversary show makes the return to television even more special and a great opportunity to bring ACM Honors to the fans to experience the admiration and respect that our Country community has for its own through emotional tributes and unique performances."

The 15th Annual ACM HONORS will be held on Wednesday, August 24, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets for the iconic ACM HONORS are currently on sale to the general public at AXS.

Partners for the August 24th event at the Ryman Auditorium include presenting sponsor City National Bank, GEICO and 1000 Stories Wine.

The 15th Annual ACM HONORS will be produced for television by ACM Productions LLC. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Martin Fischer is executive producer for Opry Entertainment. Ben Roy is co-executive producer, and Sacha Mueller is producer.

Founded in Southern California in 1964 as a regional trade organization, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has grown in the almost-60 years since into a leading association for the Country Music industry.

Today, the Academy boasts more than 4,600 professional members nationwide and serves as a powerhouse advocate for Country fans, artists, and all facets of the business, as well as a supporter of philanthropic work through charitable arm ACM LIFTING LIVES, which harnesses the power of the Country Music community and partners to provide aid in times of need, with a focus on health-related initiatives.

2022 continues to be a landmark year for the Academy, with the relocation of the organization's headquarters to Nashville after decades in Los Angeles, and, in a historic partnership with Amazon, its iconic Academy of Country Music Awards streamed live on Prime Video in 235 territories all over the globe, the first time a major awards show has streamed exclusively.