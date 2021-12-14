ABC Sets CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Encore Broadcast

Celebrate the joys of the season with an encore presentation of "CMA Country Christmas" airing Thursday, Dec. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.

Featuring new and original songs, plus long-time Christmas favorites, this seasonal showcase rings in the holiday spirit with performances by first-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, plus Jimmie Allen with Louis York & The Shindellas, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson. Barrett and Pearce come together for the finale - a special collaboration featuring two student musicians, supporting CMA's longstanding commitment to support equity in music education.

Filmed in a cozy at-home setting reminiscent of TV specials from prior decades, viewers can experience the magic of the holidays anytime On Demand and by streaming on Hulu. The show will also be added to Disney+ on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Full performances can be viewed on CMA's Vevo Channel.

CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association . Rober t Deaton is the Executive Producer and Writer. Paul Miller is the Director.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully-designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.