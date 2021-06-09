ABC Owned Television Stations Announce Premium Content Slate & Resources for Pride Month 2021

ABC Owned Television Stations announce their content for Pride Month, with the addition of educational town halls and community resources for the LGBTQ+ community and viewers across their markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.

Yesterday, ABC Owned Television Stations released the two-episode premiere of "Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be," with full episodes of the series available for viewers beginning June 21 on the station group's connected TV apps. The eight-episode short documentary series amplifies the voices of the transgender community across America through first-person narratives. On June 23, the "Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be" town hall will be available to stream across the station group's connected TV apps. The post-documentary will discuss issues impacting the transgender community. The town hall will be co-hosted by transgender activist and award-winning writer Raquel Willis and KGO-TV reporter Reggie Aqui.

ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, Southern California's most-watched station, will exclusively air "Thrive with Pride Celebration," SATURDAY, June 12, (9:00-10:00 p.m. PDT). The special is co-produced by ABC7 Los Angeles and Christopher West. Actress Raven-Symoné and ABC7 "Eyewitness News" anchors Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt host the one-hour special, with correspondents Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz. Highlights from the special include how the LGBTQ+ community has evolved over the past five decades, where the community stands TODAY in terms of equality, honors LGBTQ+ frontline heroes, and revisits the tragedy of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando on the fifth anniversary. The special also includes several pride performances from award-winning musicians such as the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles and the Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, performing his song "Love Song Love," which celebrates the transgender community. Special appearances include "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, "Pose" stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, Freeform's "Everything's Gonna be Okay" star Adam Faison, and the cast of Hulu's "Love, Victor." Viewers can find uplifting pride content all year long at https://abc7.com/pride.

ABC7/WABC-TV, the most-watched station in the nation, is the broadcast partner for the "2021 NYC Pride March" for the fifth year in a row. Throughout the month, the No. 1 station will feature local LGBTQ+ leaders and provide resources and local news coverage celebrating Pride, leading up to a three-hour celebration of the "2021 NYC Pride March," airing on SUNDAY, June 27 (12:00-3:00 p.m. EDT) and available on streaming platforms. Grand Marshals Wilson Cruz, Ceyenne Doroshow, Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, and Aaron Philip are heading this year's celebration. Viewers can find uplifting pride content all year long at https://abc7ny.com/pride.