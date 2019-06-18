ABC Now Casting for New Game Show DON'T From Executive Producer Ryan Reynolds

ABC, Banijay Studios NORTH AMERICA and MysticArt Pictures are now accepting submissions nationwide from teams of four over the age of 18 who are ready to take on mental and physical tasks with just one rule: DON'T! Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, "Don't" is offering you the opportunity to team up with your brothers, sisters, moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws, neighbors, co- workers or friends for the chance to win a big cash prize. Don't wait to apply!

If selected, teams will film approximately one day this summer. With a cash prize of up to $100,000 at stake, every episode will feature one team of four tackling hilarious tasks each with the rule: Don't! More than just families, the players can be a group of

friends, colleagues or any tight-knit unit that feels familial. There are no eliminations, therefore all team members will split the winnings equally.

ONLINE SUBMISSIONS:

To be considered for "Don't," teams must visit www.dontcasting.com to apply.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to be considered. Produced by Banijay Studios North America, "Don't" is executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Maximum Effort's George Dewey. The "Don't" format is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.



Ryan Reynolds is the star and producer of the billion-dollar hit "Deadpool" (FOX) franchise. He is currently working on a slate of films as a producer through his company, Maximum Effort, including "Free Guy" (FOX). He recently wrapped shooting on Michael Bay's "6 Underground" (Netflix) and starred as THE VOICE of Detective Pikachu in Legendary/Warner Bros "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu."



ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including freshman series "A Million Little Things," "Bless This Mess," "The Conners," "The Rookie," "Schooled," "Single Parents," "Grand Hotel" and "Reef Break." ABC is also home to "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running medical drama in prime-time television; riveting dramas "The Good Doctor," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Station 19"; the Emmy ® Award-winning "Modern Family" and trailblazing comedy favorites "American Housewife," "black-ish," "Fresh Off the Boat," "The Goldbergs," and "Schooled"; the popular 'Summer Fun & Games' programming block including "The

$100,000 Pyramid," "Celebrity Family Feud," "Match Game," "To Tell the Truth," "Card Sharks," "Press Your Luck," "Holey Moley" and "Family Food Fight"; star-making sensation "American Idol"; reality phenomenon "Shark Tank"; "The Bachelor" franchise; long-running hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos"; "General Hospital," which has aired for more than 55 years on the network; and late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; as well as the critically acclaimed hit special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons.'" The network also boasts some of television's most prestigious awards shows, including "The Oscars ® ," "The CMA Awards" and the "American Music Awards." ABC programming can also be viewed on ABC.com , the ABC app and Hulu .



Banijay Studios NORTH AMERICA launched in April 2014. David Goldberg, President and CEO, Banijay Studios, N.A. Caroline Baumgard is Chief Creative Officer. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Banijay Studios NORTH AMERICA creates original network, Syndicated and cable programming and develops successful Banijay formats for the U.S. market, including original series CHILD SUPPORT (ABC), TEMPTATION ISLAND (USA) and Wife Swap (Paramount Network). BSNA is part of Banijay Group, a content creation company with leading production entities in more than a dozen territories, including Banijay Productions France, H2O and Air Productions (France), Cuarzo and DLO Producciones (Spain), Brainpool (Germany), Ambra Multimedia (Italy), Nordisk Film TV (Denmark, Norway, Sweden); Respirator (Denmark), Banijay Finland (Finland), Screentime

(Australia, New Zealand) and Bunim/Murray Productions (US). Banijay Group's lead shareholder is LOV Group, THE FAMILY holding company of Stéphane Courbit, alongside Groupe Arnault, Exor, De Agostini and AMS Industries.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You