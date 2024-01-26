ABC News Live Announces Documentary EXODUS: GLOBAL MIGRATION

The documentary is premiering Friday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) streaming on ABC News Live.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

ABC News Live Announces Documentary EXODUS: GLOBAL MIGRATION

ABC News Live announced TODAY an unprecedented look at the migration crisis plaguing not only the United States but nations around the globe in the one-hour primetime documentary special “Exodus: Global Migration,” premiering Friday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) streaming on ABC News Live.

For the last year, ABC News correspondents have been interviewing some of the millions of people at the center of this crisis as they risk it all for a better future for themselves and their families. Reporting includes their investigations into the root causes of what leads to the fateful decision by so many to leave everything they know behind for a fresh start in a new nation.

“Exodus: Global Migration” begins with ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers reporting from Bogota, Columbia, a city that is perhaps ground zero for the largest migration on earth. In recent months, more than six million Venezuelans have fled their now-impoverished country, seeking a better life. Rivers interviews migrants in Colombia who are grappling with the life-changing decision of whether they will make the grueling and dangerous trip through the jungle toward America.

ABC News chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell reports from Africa, where he meets migrants preparing for the deadly trek. THE CROSSING from Senegal to the Canary Islands and THE JOURNEY through the Sahara has claimed countless lives, and now Pannell explores the forces leading so many migrants to make the dangerous — sometimes deadly — decision to leave their homes and travel into the unknown.

Additional reporting includes ABC News foreign correspondent Britt Clennett's interview with a Rohingya refugee in Malaysia struggling to adapt to a new nation, ABC News national correspondent Mireya Villarreal along the U.S.-Mexico border meeting with service providers in America who are struggling to keep up with the overwhelming number of people needing assistance and necessities and more.

“Exodus: Global Migration” streams Friday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC News Live, next day on Hulu. Seni Tienabeso is executive director of ABC News Live, and Eric Ortega is executive producer.

ABOUT ABC NEWS LIVE

ABC News Live is ABC News' award-winning 24/7 streaming news channel with live coverage as news breaks, up-to-the-minute reports, powerful interviews and special features produced by world-class storytellers. The network's evening news show, “Prime with Linsey Davis,” airs weeknights beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.

ABC News Live is currently available to more than 370 million streamers with its distribution on Hulu, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon's news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Haystack News, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV, ABC News Live content is also distributed to our 200+ affiliates across the country.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere on Netflix Later This Year Photo
THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere on Netflix Later This Year

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to Studio Ponoc's upcoming animated film slate, including 'The Imaginary Film.' This follows a big year for Netflix animation, including Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and Leo, with Adam Sandler, making the biggest debut ever for a Netflix animated film.

2
Marie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey Brownstone Photo
Marie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey Brownstone

Marie Osmond, the legendary superstar, is interviewed by Harvey Brownstone. They discuss her career, achievements, philanthropy, and latest album.

3
John Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines Photo
John Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines

'What Would You Do?' returns for a brand-new season with host John Quiñones on ABC. Quiñones welcomes guest correspondents Sara Haines, co-host of “The View,” and W. Kamau Bell, cultural commentator and television host, as they observe how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings.

4
Video: Watch Adult Swims ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two Trailer

Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, the half-hour comedy also stars Andrew Santino (“Dave,” “Bad Friends” podcast), Jessica St. Clair (“Veep,” “The Deep Dive” podcast), David Gborie (“Exploding Kittens,” “My Momma Told Me” podcast) and Maile Flanagan (“Naruto,” “Not Dead Yet”). Watch the video trailer now!

More Hot Stories For You

Netflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights To Studio Ponoc's Upcoming Animated Film Slate; THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere Later This YearNetflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights To Studio Ponoc's Upcoming Animated Film Slate; THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere Later This Year
Marie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey BrownstoneMarie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey Brownstone
John Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau BellJohn Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau Bell
Video: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two TrailerVideo: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two Trailer

Videos

Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HARMONY