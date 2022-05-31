ABC News Announces New Podcast Series Chronicling The Life And Legacy Of Mamie Till-Mobley

Today, ABC News released the trailer for its new three-part podcast series, "Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley."

Hosted by historian and ABC News contributor Leah Wright-Rigueur, the new series chronicles the life and legacy of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose fight for justice after her son's brutal murder helped spark the civil rights movement. The first episode of "Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley" debuts Wednesday, June 1, with new episodes posting weekly. The podcast promotes and updates ABC News' limited docuseries "Let The World See," streaming now on Hulu.

In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley's 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, was accused of offending a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store. Shortly after, a group of men kidnapped Emmett from a relative's home and a local fisherman discovered his tortured body in the Tallahatchie River. Using Till-Mobley's own words, as well as interviews from family members and other eyewitnesses, "Reclaimed" tells the story of a woman, mother and activist who made the courageous decision to LET THE WORLD SEE the injustice and brutality her son faced.

The podcast series details Till-Mobley's early upbringing in the Chicago area as well as the pivotal moments in her life, including her defiant and consequential choice to hold an open-casket funeral for Emmett, which shocked the world and inspired many heroes of the civil rights movement. It also includes lesser-known details about the 1945 death of her husband, Louis Till, who the U.S. military executed in France during World War II.

Drawing from the ABC News limited docuseries, "Let the World See," and over 40 hours of interviews, the podcast features reflections from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who discusses the social and political environment in Chicago in the 1950s and her connection to the city. The series also features interviews with Emmett Till's cousin Rev. Wheeler Parker, who witnessed Emmett's kidnapping; individuals who attended the trial of the men charged with Emmett's murder; as well as historical and legal experts who provide context to these events and Till-Mobley's impact on American history.

The series is part of ABC Audio's newly rebranded "Reclaimed" podcast feed, which launched in 2021 with the release of "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth." The new "Reclaimed" feed focuses on the people, events and moments that have rested on the periphery of history. Each season seeks to uncover the hidden truths in familiar stories by shedding light on those who have been overlooked.

"Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley" is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app. "Reclaimed" is the latest addition to the free "ABC News" channel on Apple Podcasts, one of the top-ranked channels in 2021.

"Reclaimed" is produced by ABC Audio. Liz Alesse is vice president of ABC Audio and executive producer of this podcast.

Listen to the new trailer here: