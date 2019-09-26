A NIGHT AT SWITCH N' PLAY Receives New York Premiere Date

The critically-acclaimed documentary feature film A Night at Switch n' Play will receive its New York City premiere as an official selection of NewFest 2019. The film will screen on Saturday, October 26th at 9:00pm, followed by a Q&A and performance by the Switch 'n Play drag and burlesque collective.

There's something very queer happening at a bar in Brooklyn, and in the new film A Night at Switch n' Play you are invited to come and watch.

Switch n' Play is a queer performance collective that stages fabulous subversive drag and burlesque shows. The ensemble explodes traditional gender roles, pushing the limits of what drag and burlesque can be. But more than that, they area tight-knit family of outsiders who welcome queer audiences into their world and create a safe, tantalizing space where everyone can be themselves. The film introduces diverse members of the collective and sprinkles in a generous helping of delicious live performances. If you spend just one night with Switch n' Play, you'll never want to leave. Duration: 1 hour 10 min. Screening to be followed by a Q&A and live burlesque and drag performance by the Switch n' Play collective.

The showing will take place on Saturday, October 26th at 9:00pm at SVA Theatre 2 - 333 W 23rd St. New York, NY 10011.

CREDITS:

Switch n' Play Collective Members: Divina GranSparkle (she/her), K.James ((he/him), Miss Malice (she/her), Nyx Nocturne (they/them), Pearl Harbor (they/them), Vigor Mortis (he/him), Zoe Ziegfeld (she/her/they/them)

Directed & Edited by: Cody Stickels

Produced by: Chelsea Moore

Director of Photography: Matthew Heymann

Music by: George Miata

Additional Cinematography by: Benjamin Dewey





