A KID FROM CONEY ISLAND Debuts Official Trailer

Today, RTG Features and 1091 Media in partnership with SLAM, releases the official trailer and key art for the upcoming debut of A Kid From Coney Island - a soulful documentary based on the life of former NBA player, Stephon Marbury. The documentary is helmed by Executive Producers Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman. Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, the producers of 2013's box office smash Fruitvale Station, are attached as producers as well as Jason Samuels. A Kid From Coney Island was directed by Chike Ozah and Coodie Simmons, responsible for creative visuals for artists such as Kayne West, Christina Aguuilera, Erykah Badu, Pitbull and more.

A Kid From Coney Island is slated for a limited theatrical March 2020 release and will be distributed viaJDS Sports - a holding company that invests in the intersection of sports, media, and entertainment and includes SLAM Media, RTG Features, 1091 Media, Five-Star Basketball, VidMob, Transmit.Live, INFLCR (acquired by Teamworks), and more.

SYNOPSIS Coney Island, New York is famous for a few things: Nathan's Hot Dogs, Spike Lee's He Got Game, and a kid from the housing projects named Stephon Marbury. A boy, who at the ripe age of 5, was told that he was going to the NBA. He had the weight of the world on his shoulders given that his three older brothers (who were elite basketball players in college) never made pro. For Stephon, there was no choice, but to redeem his family name and build a global legacy in the sport of basketball, but not without its downfalls. From Executive Producer, Kevin Durant, A Kid From Coney Island is a fascinating and honest portrayal of the turbulent, yet inspiring career of Stephon Marbury.

A Kid From Coney Island was a no-brainer debut film project for RTG Features. Stephon Marbury, the first-ever high school diarist in SLAM Magazine, came of age at the same time and in the same city that SLAM was born. Additionally, this film brings together four JDS Sports portfolio companies (RTG Features, 1091 Media, SLAM, and VidMob) across the full Spectrum of content, from development to distribution to promotion.

Watch the trailer here:





