A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR to Become a Feature Film

The Man Booker International Prize-winning novel "A Horse Walks Into a Bar" has been optioned by Village Roadshow Pictures to develop as a feature film, according to Deadline.

David Grossman's short novel was first published in Hebrew in 2014 before being published in the U.K and United States, in 2016 and 2017.

Deadline explains the novel follows the life of a standup comic; "This is revealed during the course of night's performance. Between the comedian's performance and the audience's reaction, a story unfolds about the stand up's chilling past."

The Israeli author has had his work translated into more than 30 languages. Grossman has also received acclaim for his novels "To the End of the Land" and "Falling Out of Time."





